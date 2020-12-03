  • Home
#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be hosting a live interaction with students and parents on December 10, 2020, to discuss the issues related to upcoming CBSE board and competitive examinations including JEE Main and NEET 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 3, 2020 12:55 pm IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal will be hosting a live interaction with students on December 10, 2020
New Delhi:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be hosting a live interaction with students and parents on December 10, 2020, to discuss the issues related to upcoming CBSE board and competitive examinations including JEE Main and NEET 2021. He has invited students to share their queries or suggestions with him. Earlier, the webinar was scheduled to be held on December 3 which got postponed.

To announce the postponement, Mr Pokhriyal took to Twitter and said, “Dear all, 2020 has been a year of a great many changes like adjusting to online education, adapting to new normal. Happy to share that I am going live on December 10 to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.”

Students and parents from across the nation have been sharing their concerns about CBSE Board exams dates on Twitter and other social media platforms using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Most of the concerns are regarding the conduct of online examinations with few parents requesting for offline examinations. One of the students requested to conduct CBSE Board examinations online, considering the increasing cases of COVID-19.

“#EducationMinisterGoesLive This pandemic has affected a lot of the studies. Class 12 boards are the most important. But due to this regular increase in the Corona cases, I request to announce the boards online instead (of) announcing them offline”, a student tweeted.

While another student requested for reduction in the syllabus, as he said, “It’s a humble request to the concerned authorities to postpone Class 12 board exams to May or further, taking into account the deteriorating situation of COVID-19. A further reduction in the syllabus is also gently requested”.

The NEET 2021 aspirants are equally worried about the uncertainty regarding the examination, as many students are asking about the examination dates.

One of the Twitter users asked, " When NEET UG 2021 Exam will be conducted by NTA? and when admission starts ? Whether the neet if syllabus has been reduced for the year 2021 or not sir?"


Students also seemed to be concerned about practical examinations, as the same could not be conducted online. One of the Twitter users said, "Sir please give proper dates for NEET and board exams soon. It would be better if the board exams are pushed till April-May and NEET till June. And please tell us how the practical exams will be conducted since online classes aren't much help".

This year due to the ongoing pandemic, educational institutes had to conduct their admission tests online, which led to several logistical problems for the students and their parents. Students had faced several challenges during online examinations this year for multiple reasons such as poor internet connectivity, inaccessibility to mobile phones or computers, and had requested for reexamination in certain cases.

Some of them are also requesting to not delay the process of examinations so that the students can start off with their new academic session on time.

