  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Conduct Odd Semester Exams Online': AKTU Students Demand On Twitter

'Conduct Odd Semester Exams Online': AKTU Students Demand On Twitter

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's students are demanding to conduct odd semester exams online in view of the increasing threat of Omicron virus.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 12, 2021 8:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AKTU To Conduct Leftover, Carry Over Exams In October
AKTU Releases Final Year Results For MCA, BHMCT, MBA
AKTU Announces Final Semester BTech Results
AKTU Releases Guidelines For Even Semester Exams
AKTU Even Semester Exams Will Be Held Online, Confirms University
AKTU Term-End Exams Schedule Released
'Conduct Odd Semester Exams Online': AKTU Students Demand On Twitter
AKTU students demand to conduct online exams
New Delhi:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's students are demanding to conduct odd semester exams online in view of the increasing threat of Omicron virus. AKTU is to conduct the regular and carry over-exams of odd semester for the undergraduate and postgraduate students in December end. The University on Sunday has extended the last date to fill the examination form for the odd semester exams till December 20 which earlier was December 16.

AKTU released a communique and stated to extend the application form deadline due to the 19th convocation ceremony which is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and in view of the requests done by the students.

Students of AKTU are demanding to conduct the exams online and are continuously campaigning on twitter using #AKTUexamonline. Here are some of the tweets by students.

AKTU Studnet’s union replied to a Tweet by UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and wrote: “What about semester exams which is being scheduled By @AKTU_Lucknow by the end of this December??”

Please think again to take offline exam. 750 colleges affiliated to aktu and lakhs of students take are there highly risky to take offline exam you have to take online exam for youth. @myogiadityanath @Aktuchhatrsangh.


"Many university and govt have also sacked and expelled the offline exam due to omicron so why @aktu is not taking online exam like previous year."


Click here for more Education News
AKTU
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Releases List Of SWAYAM Courses For January 2022 Semester
UGC Releases List Of SWAYAM Courses For January 2022 Semester
No Schools To Increase Fees By More Than 5 Per Cent, Change Uniform Before 5 Years: Haryana Education Minister
No Schools To Increase Fees By More Than 5 Per Cent, Change Uniform Before 5 Years: Haryana Education Minister
Tamil Nadu Seeks Centre's Intervention For Launch Of Degree On Diabetology, Nutrition, Metabolism
Tamil Nadu Seeks Centre's Intervention For Launch Of Degree On Diabetology, Nutrition, Metabolism
IIT Guwahati Establishes Advanced Facilities At First-Of-Its Kind Nanotechnology Centre In Northeast
IIT Guwahati Establishes Advanced Facilities At First-Of-Its Kind Nanotechnology Centre In Northeast
Government Schools In Punjab Are In Bad Shape, Seek People's Support For Improving Them: Arvind Kejriwal
Government Schools In Punjab Are In Bad Shape, Seek People's Support For Improving Them: Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................