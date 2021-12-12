'Conduct Odd Semester Exams Online': AKTU Students Demand On Twitter

AKTU students demand to conduct online exams

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University's students are demanding to conduct odd semester exams online in view of the increasing threat of Omicron virus. AKTU is to conduct the regular and carry over-exams of odd semester for the undergraduate and postgraduate students in December end. The University on Sunday has extended the last date to fill the examination form for the odd semester exams till December 20 which earlier was December 16.

AKTU released a communique and stated to extend the application form deadline due to the 19th convocation ceremony which is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and in view of the requests done by the students.

Students of AKTU are demanding to conduct the exams online and are continuously campaigning on twitter using #AKTUexamonline. Here are some of the tweets by students.

AKTU Studnet’s union replied to a Tweet by UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and wrote: “What about semester exams which is being scheduled By @AKTU_Lucknow by the end of this December??”

Please think again to take offline exam. 750 colleges affiliated to aktu and lakhs of students take are there highly risky to take offline exam you have to take online exam for youth. @myogiadityanath @Aktuchhatrsangh.

Please think again to take offline exam. 750 college affiliated to aktu and lakhs of students take are there highly risky to take offline exam you have to take online exam for youth.@myogiadityanath @Aktuchhatrsangh it's not a election rally it's students life.#aktuOnlineExam pic.twitter.com/ZiEhop83UQ — U changed (@csayushsingh123) December 8, 2021





Mam I don’t knw why aktu never hear us I don’t knw why we have to do something really big so they can hear n change there decision only few days left in our offline exams not even a single university is doing this why only aktu seriously they have no concern for there students — Ashish Tyagi (@ashishtyagi01) December 12, 2021

"Many university and govt have also sacked and expelled the offline exam due to omicron so why @aktu is not taking online exam like previous year."

#aktuonlinexam#aktuonlineexam2022 #AKTUExamPostpone @Aktuchhatrsangh @rmulko

Many university and govt have also sacked and expelled the offline exam due to omicron so why @aktu is not taking online exam like previous year . — Gagan Singh (@GaganSi33816280) December 12, 2021



