'Conduct JEE Mains In April': Worried JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Request On Twitter

Aspirants want JEE Mains 2023 first attempt to be held in April

With no official update as to when the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be held, engineering aspirants have taken to the micro-blogging site -- Twitter to ask the administering body (National Testing Agency, or NTA) for a decision on the JEE Mains exam. While several others have asked NTA to conduct the first attempt of the engineering entrance test in April 2023.

JEE Mains 2022 exam dates were announced on March 1. NTA held JEE Mains 2022 in two sessions -- June and July. As soon as the JEE Main 2023 exam dates are announced, the jeemain.nta.nic.in website will update the students with the JEE Main syllabus, exam pattern and the application date.

The requests to hold JEE Main 2023 first attempt comes after a fake NTA notice circulated saying that the first session of the engineering entrance exam will be held between January 18 and January 23.

Saying that the Class 12th practical exams will be held in January, a JEE Main 2023 aspirant said: "Pls conduct jee main 1st attempt in April as we have Practical exams in January."

Pls conduct jee main 1st attempt in April as we have Practical exams in January — Vishnu Kummathi (@vishnu_kummathi) November 18, 2022

Tagging the Education Ministry, Union Minister of Education and NTA official, another aspirant said: "Please Conduct jee mains 2023 1st attempt in April."

Hey I'm in class 12th and i request @DG_NTA to conduct JEE main in Month of April..

All the students are saying same thing.

Please think about it before declaring the dates — Aadrsh Ranjan (@RanjanAadrsh07) November 18, 2022

Another aspirant said: "We want jee main 1st attempt in April as we also suffered in class 11 due to COVID."

We want jee main 1st attempt in April as we also suffered in class 11 due to COVID #jeemains2023inapril #jeemains2023 — Kunsh Bhatia (@bhatia_kunsh) November 19, 2022

"Our syllabus is getting over by the next week, this is the condition for most of the coaching centers as well as schools. Thereby we request the responsible bodies to conduct JEE mains 2023 first attempt in the month of April and not January," while another JEE Mains 2023 aspirant added.