Conditional CBSE Affiliation to KVs, JNVs, Government Schools This Year Due To COVID-19

CBSE has withdrawn inspection committee for schools seeking affiliation

CBSE has decided to grant conditional affiliation to certain categories of schools without inspection this year. This applies to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and schools run by State Education Department. The board has withdrawn all committees constituted for inspection of these schools.

CBSE constitutes committees to inspect schools which apply for affiliation. The committee visits the concerned schools and if schools fulfill all required criteria, the board grants affiliation.

However, in the current situation, schools are facing issue in procuring various documents required for the purpose of affiliation and have asked for an early grant of affiliation since students need to step in class 9 or 11.

Also, the inspection of these schools is not feasible in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic as schools are not functional. This could further delay the affiliation process of schools. Hence, the board has withdrawn inspection committees and has granted affiliation to these schools with conditions.

The board also adds that it will be the schools responsibility to immediately comply with the conditions and must keep record which may be produced as and when required by the board.

With regards to the inspection of schools which have applied for fresh affiliation, the board has accorded special permission to carry out physical inspection of the schools whose applications are registered up to session 2021-22 without physical presence of students in schools and with physical presence of a limited number of staff including Principal, PET, Wellness Teacher Counselor, Librarian, and selected few teachers.

The inspection committee will also verify learning outcomes and academic parameters in school through online interaction with teachers and students.

This provision will continue till the schools start normal functioning with physical presence of students and will be applicable for all fresh applications (excluding upgradation) registered up to the session 2021-22.



