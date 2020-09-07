  • Home
Computer Science, Agriculture Be Made Part Of NEP 2020: Rajasthan Governor

The Governor of Rajasthan said the implementation of NEP 2020 at all levels in the state in accordance with the directions given by the centre has been started and the Raj Bhawan has constituted a task force.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 7:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan Suggests Computer Science, Agriculture Be Made Part Of NEP
Jaipur:

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday suggested the inclusion of Computer Science and Agriculture in the new National Education Policy (NEP) to make higher education more employment oriented. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, acronymed 'STEM', have been included in the policy to make it a multidisciplinary education.

Speaking at the 'Governors' virtual conference on the 'Role of NEP in Transforming Higher Education', Governor Mishra suggested that Agriculture and Computer be included in the policy, making it 'STEAM-C', which will make higher education more employment oriented, according to a release.

Mr Mishra said if the states are able to implement the policy in a successful manner, the new education system will bring India at par with the leading countries of the world and convert the challenges of the present into opportunities. He said the implementation of NEP 2020 at all levels in Rajasthan in accordance with the directions given by the Centre has started and the Raj Bhawan has constituted a task force.

The conference was also addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The Governor said the new national education policy can reduce the dropout rate. He said the biggest strength of the policy is its being multidisciplinary. He said while the policy emphasis on education in the mother tongue and vernacular language up to minimum Class 5, it also focuses on increasing the attainment level through quality education.

