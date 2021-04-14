  • Home
Complete Answer Copy Evaluation, Finalise Exam Dates In A Week: BHU To Deans, Directors

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will continue to conduct classes in online mode as per the schedule. The university will function with 50 per cent staff without hampering any service of the university.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 14, 2021 11:07 am IST

Classes for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students will continue online and even-semester exams will also be held online
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will continue to conduct classes in online mode as per the schedule. The university has also directed the deans of faculties and directors of departments to evaluate the answer scripts of examinations held earlier and send the marks to the controller of examinations within April 20. Also directors and deans shall make an assessment of completion of syllabus and finalise a time table for end semester exams, the university decided in a recent meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor.

BHU on March 22 suspended offline classes keeping in view the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in the state. In the recent meeting held yesterday, it was decided that the university will function with 50 per cent staff without hampering any service of the university.

Also Read: Online Classes, Open Book Exams: BHU Issues COVID-19 Guidelines

“The HoD's or controlling officers of the office concerned shall prepare a roster to ensure that 50 per cent of the employees shall attend the office every alternate day,” a university statement said.

“Those staff who are not required to attend the office on a particular day, shall work from home and should be available on telephone or electronic means of communications at all times,” it added.

However, BHU also said: “This shall not be applicable to essential services on the campus like SS Hospital, Trauma Centre, Super-Specialty Building, Health Centres, EWSS, SSS, Security, Dairy, Agriculture Farm, Horticulture, Exams duties and those directly engaged in taking measures to control spread of COVID -19.”

Hostel administrations should daily assess the situation in their hostels and report to the office of the Vice Chancellor with a copy of the same to the registrar and dean of students, the university said.

