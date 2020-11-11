Complete All Formalities For Construction Of HP Central University Campus Soon: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday instructed officials to expedite the completion of all formalities for the construction of permanent campuses of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dehra and Dharamshala with directions to submit an action report within 14 days.

The Union minister chaired a meeting of the district-level coordination and monitoring committee held at Dharamshala through video-conference from Delhi. In the meeting, the Central University administration was also asked about the details of land acquisition and DPR of the campus construction.

Mr Thakur said, "The budget for the campus construction of the Central University has already been approved.”

Instructing the officers of the Health department, the Lok Sabha member from Hamirpur said smooth implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme should be ensured and the eligible people be given detailed information about the benefits.

Mr Anurag Thakur also directed the officials of Public Works, Water and Power departments to take special care of quality in construction works and said that quick diagnosis of problems of common people should be ensured.

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, MLAs Vishal Naihari, Arun Kuka and Hoshiar Singh apart from Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati and officials of various departments were present on the occasion.