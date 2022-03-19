Common University Entrance Test: DU Academic Council To Discuss Changes In Admission Process

The Delhi University's academic council will meet on March 22.

The Delhi University's academic council will meet on Tuesday to discuss changes in the admission process to colleges in view of it adopting the Common University Entrance Test. From the next academic year, it has been proposed that students will get admission to undergraduate courses solely on scores they get in the entrance test.

With the implementation of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the Delhi University (DU) will be doing away with the earlier system of admission under which it used announce cut-offs based on Class 12 board results.

The DU academic council will meet on March 22 to discuss changes in the admission criterion since the varsity has decided to opt for the CUET from the 2022-23 academic year.

The Standing Committee of the Academic Council in its meeting held on March 17 recommended that admissions to the varsity be solely based on scores of the CUET.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the members said that it will not be feasible to include any other criterion on the basis of marks obtained in board examinations. The minutes stated the members felt that the eligibility criterion must be inclusive to invite a large number of candidates from across the country.

"Minimum criteria should be rephased as the candidates must have passed the Class XII examination or equivalent thereto from a single recognised board," read the minutes of the meeting.

The standing committee was also of the view that admission to all supernumerary seats, but excluding foreign students be done through CUET. It was also decided that admission to minority colleges like St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary, will also be done through CUET.

During centralised counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy. Till last year, the university used to release cut-offs for admission to colleges. Last year, at least eight colleges had pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for admission to various courses.

