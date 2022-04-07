  • Home
Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities

The CUET 2022 application process will conclude on May 6. CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July, the dates will be released soon on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 8:27 am IST

Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 Registration Begins; Know Admission Process In Universities
CUET 2022 registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23 has started. The candidates who want to apply can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in to register themselves. The CUET 2022 application process will conclude on May 6. CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July, the dates will be released soon on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has released the admission criteria for the academic year 2022-23. VC Yogesh Singh said that the admission to undergraduate programmes will be done through CUET 2022 only except the School of Open Learning and National Collegiate Women's Education Board. "It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022 including those seeking admission to additional seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET," VC said. The candidates can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects out of which one must be a language subject. The best score will be considered for admission, added VC. In Jamia Millia Islamia, eight courses have been selected for admissions through CUET 2022.

Common University Entrance Test

