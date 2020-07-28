  • Home
  • Education
  • Common Service Centres Not For Mock Tests But For Main Exam: DU To Delhi High Court

Common Service Centres Not For Mock Tests But For Main Exam: DU To Delhi High Court

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was surprised to hear the response of DU, when she sought to know how many Common Service centres were open today for mock tests.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2020 9:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Jammu and Kashmir: Volunteer Teachers, Parents To Start Community Classes; Government Notifies SOPs
Students Complain Of Glitches On First Day Of Delhi University's OBE Mock Exams
Vice President Naidu Laments Fall In Reading Habits Of Children
Madhya Pradesh To Hold Final Year Exams In September
PM Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon 2020 Grand Finale
Chhattisgarh PET, PPT, Exams Cancelled; Admission On Class 12 Marks
Common Service Centres Not For Mock Tests But For Main Exam: DU To Delhi High Court
The court also asked various questions related to DU's Open Book Examination.
New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the Common Service Centers (CSC) are not for mock tests and the facility is only available for the main examination.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was surprised to hear the response of DU, when she sought to know how many Common Service centres were open today for mock tests.

Professor Vinay Gupta, DU's Dean (Examination) told the court that centres are not for mock test. The court asked how will someone, who wants to use CSC, appear for mock test and directed the DU to place MoU between the University with CSC.

The court also asked various questions related to DU's Open Book Examination.

Mr Gupta told the court that question paper will be delivered automatically to the registered email of the students and if students are facing any problems, they can ask the college, who will provide the question papers.

DU's Computer Centre Joint director Sanjeev Singh told the court that all end-to-end facilities are with DU and they are using cloud services.

Mr Gupta told the court that it is yet to constitute a committee to take care of students who face technical glitches.

Common Service Centre academy's Dinesh Tyagi told the court that there are more than 3.6 lakh common service centres, which have the facility of a computer, scanner, internet etc.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Online Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020: Live Updates
Jammu and Kashmir: Volunteer Teachers, Parents To Start Community Classes; Government Notifies SOPs
Jammu and Kashmir: Volunteer Teachers, Parents To Start Community Classes; Government Notifies SOPs
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: Class 10 Results Today At 4 PM
Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2020: Class 10 Results Today At 4 PM
Roadside Shoe-Seller's Daughter In MP Board Toppers’ List; Scores 485/500
Roadside Shoe-Seller's Daughter In MP Board Toppers’ List; Scores 485/500
Students Complain Of Glitches On First Day Of Delhi University's OBE Mock Exams
Students Complain Of Glitches On First Day Of Delhi University's OBE Mock Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................