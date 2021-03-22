CMAT exam to be held on March 31

The Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) will be held on March 31 in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. A new paper named ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ has been added to the entrance exam. Those who have opted for the new paper will be getting 30 minutes extra in the paper. The National Testing Agency will be releasing the CMAT admit cards before 10 am on March 24 on the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT Question Paper Pattern

The CMAT will now have a total of five sections.

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning , Language Comprehension, General Awareness and the new optional section named Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Each section will have 25 questions each scored for 100 marks. The CMAT paper will be of 500 marks.

Earlier CMAT 2021 was scheduled for February 22 and 27. The exam was deferred after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) proposed to add an optional section to the exam. The CMAT registration date was extended from February 10 to February 25.

The candidates must also refer to the official website of NTA that is nta.nic.in. They can also contact the NTA helpdesk at 011 - 40759000 or cmat@nta.ac.in.