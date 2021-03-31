CMAT 2021 entrance exam gets over

The Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT 2021) was held today in two shifts-- 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam was held as a computer-based online test. This time the candidates could appear for an optional section named ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’. They got extra 30 minutes to attempt this section. As compared to the previous years, the overall difficulty level of the paper was more this year.

UPDATE: MBA/PGDM applications Open at ITM Business School Apply online.



The CMAT results are expected to be announced by the second week of April.

CMAT 2021 Paper Pattern

The paper was divided into four sections--

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness , Language Comprehension and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The CMAT candidates found the quant and general knowledge sections the toughest.

This year the paper consists of 14 reading comprehensions. Quantitative section had more questions on Arithmetic, Algebra, P and C, Probability, Functions, Geometry and Mensuration. CMAT 2021 exam has negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer.

CMAT 2021 (Shift 1) Exam Analysis

The candidates found the Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation to be moderate, Logical Reasoning easier and the general awareness section as the most difficult.

CMAT 2021 (Shift 2) Exam Analysis

The candidates found the logical reasoning section the easiest. The number of reading comprehension-based questions were increased.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship section

Questions in the new section, Innovation and Entrepreneurship were asked on recent innovations and initiatives taken by the Government to boost entrepreneurship. The section was analysed as moderate by candidates in both the shifts.

CMAT 2021; What Next

As the CMAT 2021 has concluded, candidates can start analysing their overall performance in the exam as well as their expected CMAT 2021 score. On the CMAT scorecard, NTA will include the CMAT marks and percentile along with the All India Rank.

The final CMAT score 2021 will be calculated out of 400 marks. The qualifying candidates will be able to get admission into All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-approved MBA institutes.