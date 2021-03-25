Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can apply online for CLAT 2021 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in till March 31

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. CLAT is a national level test to be held on June 13. Candidates can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in till March 31. The shortlisted candidates are offered admission to law programmes at the National Law Universities in the country.

Update: UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Applications Open. Apply Here

The admission test conducting body, Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU), releases the exam pattern along with the notification. The CLAT exam pattern will let a candidate have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics.

Also Read || CLAT 2021 On June 13, Tips To Crack Law Entrance Exam In First Attempt

The CLAT LLM exam pattern has been changed this year. A subjective section in the postgraduate law entrance examination has been added this year. CNLU has also introduced cut-off marks in the CLAT LLM 2021 objective section. The new subjective section will only be evaluated if the law candidates score above the cutoff marks in the objective section.

CLAT UG 2021 Exam Pattern

The CLAT UG paper for law has five sections -- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam is two hours.

CLAT PG Exam Pattern 2021

The CLAT PG paper will comprise two sections -- Objective and Subjective. The CLAT PG objective section will consist of 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each. The questions are expected to test critical thinking and legal aptitude of the candidates. The subjective section which has been reintroduced this year for will test the writing skills of the candidates. It will be an essay-based long answer questions-based format section. The topics can range from current legal affairs to general affairs.