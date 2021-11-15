Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Dates Announced For 2022, 2023 Exams

CLAT dates announced

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) dates for the 2022 and 2023 exams. CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 and CLAT 2023 on December 18. CLAT is held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

The consortium, as a first, has scheduled two tests in 2022. It has also reduced the CLAT counselling fees to Rs 30,0000 from Rs 50,000. For students under reserved category, the counselling fees will be Rs 20,000.

“CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year,” an official statement said.

It further added: “The Consortium further resolved to reduce the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD and other reservation candidates.”

The CLAT application form will shortly be released on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM.