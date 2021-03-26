Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Application Date Extended; Apply By April 30

  • Home
Candidates willing to apply for CLAT 2021 will now get another month to register for the admission test. Students can register at the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till April 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 1:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The application date of Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, has been extended. Candidates willing to apply for CLAT will now get another month to register for the admission test. Students can register at the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till April 30. The Consortium will conduct CLAT on June 13 between 2 pm and 4 pm.

“The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 online applications to Friday, April 30, 2021,” read a CNLU statement.

Earlier, the last date for application to CLAT 2021 was March 31. CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

The students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 will be eligible to take the law entrance test. Students must have passed the examination with alteast 45 per cent marks. However, for reserved category students, the qualifying percentage in Class 12 is 40 per cent.

For students seeking admission to LLM programmes, an LLB degree with 45 per cent marks is necessary.

CLAT 2021 Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the mobile numbers and passwords

Step 3: Submit and login again with the system-generated login Ids

Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application

Step 5: Upload documents as required

Step 6: Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee

Step 7: Submit the CLAT application form 2021

Common Law Admission Test CLAT application
