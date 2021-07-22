  • Home
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 Tomorrow; Exam Day Instructions Here

CLAT 2021 will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 6:51 pm IST

CLAT 2021 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) tomorrow, July 23. CLAT 2021 will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

Recommended: Download FREE CLAT Previous year Question Papers along with Answers. Click Here

The Consortium has already released the CLAT admit card on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password. The CLAT admit card has details of the exam center and subject code.

CLAT 2021 will not comprise of subjective questions. “Candidates for the LL.M. programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCQs to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no Descriptive Section in CLAT 2021,” an official statement released earlier said.

CLAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Feed in the mobile number and passwords to login to download CLAT 2021 hall ticket.

Step 3: On the new page, check the details and download the CLAT 2021 admit card.

CLAT 2021 Exam-Day Instructions

Items are allowed inside the exam hall

  • Blue/Black Ball Pen

  • Admit Card

  • Any original photo ID proof issued by the Government

  • Transparent water bottle

  • Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser

  • Self-health declaration

  • Disability certificate for PWD candidates

Items that are not allowed inside the exam hall

  • Electronic/communication devices such as mobile phones

  • Any kind of watch, calculator, headphones, etc.

  • Sheets of paper including blank sheets

Common Law Admission Test
