Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 Tomorrow; Exam Day Instructions Here

CLAT 2021 tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) tomorrow, July 23. CLAT 2021 will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

The Consortium has already released the CLAT admit card on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password. The CLAT admit card has details of the exam center and subject code.

CLAT 2021 will not comprise of subjective questions. “Candidates for the LL.M. programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCQs to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no Descriptive Section in CLAT 2021,” an official statement released earlier said.

CLAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Feed in the mobile number and passwords to login to download CLAT 2021 hall ticket.

Step 3: On the new page, check the details and download the CLAT 2021 admit card.

CLAT 2021 Exam-Day Instructions

Items are allowed inside the exam hall

Blue/Black Ball Pen

Admit Card

Any original photo ID proof issued by the Government

Transparent water bottle

Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser

Self-health declaration

Disability certificate for PWD candidates

Items that are not allowed inside the exam hall