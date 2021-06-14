Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 Date Announced

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on July 23

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) date. CLAT 2021 will be held on July 23. The admission test will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

The consortium in a statement said that CLAT 2021 will be held as centre-based test following all Covid protocols and applicants have been advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid.

CLAT 2021 will not comprise of subjective questions. “Candidates for the LL.M. programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCQs to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no Descriptive Section in CLAT 2021,” the official statement added.

Students will be provided with an opportunity to edit their choice of CLAT exam centres. Candidates can opt for changing their exam centres considering the ongoing Covid crisis. The application window for applying to CLAT is open. Students can apply for CLAT 2021 by tomorrow, June 15.

An NLU statement said: “In view of avoiding longer travel to the Test Centres, applicants will be given a chance to revisit their preference of Test Centre after last date of submission of filled-in-application. The Consortium as far as possible will try to adjust first or second preference of the Test Centre.”