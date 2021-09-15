Common Admission Test, CAT, 2021 Application Ends Today

CAT 2021 application ends today

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 application window will close today, September 15. Students seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2021 registration window for entry to PG Management programmes opened on August 4. This year, CAT will be held on November 28.

CAT, a national level eligibility is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes at the participating institutes. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

CAT is administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). The eligibility criteria for CAT 2021 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there also exists relaxations for students belonging to reserved category students.

The CAT 2021 application includes steps like registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

By filling in the registration form, providing the required information, candidates will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option.

CAT 2021: How To Fill Application Form