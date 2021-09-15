  • Home
  • Education
  • Common Admission Test, CAT, 2021 Application Ends Today

Common Admission Test, CAT, 2021 Application Ends Today

The CAT 2021 application includes steps like registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 12:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM CAT 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria, How To Apply
CAT 2021 Application Ends Soon; Registration Process, List Of Documents Required
IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
CAT 2021 In November: How To Score 99 Percentile Marks
CAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria For Students Having ‘Promoted Or Passed’ Certificates
CAT Application Form 2021 Released, Here’s Direct Link To Apply
Common Admission Test, CAT, 2021 Application Ends Today
CAT 2021 application ends today
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 application window will close today, September 15. Students seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2021 registration window for entry to PG Management programmes opened on August 4. This year, CAT will be held on November 28.

Latest: Are you prepared for CAT? Take IMS FREE Online CAT Mock Test. Start Now

CAT, a national level eligibility is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes at the participating institutes. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

CAT is administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM). The eligibility criteria for CAT 2021 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there also exists relaxations for students belonging to reserved category students.

The CAT 2021 application includes steps like registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee.

By filling in the registration form, providing the required information, candidates will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option.

CAT 2021: How To Fill Application Form

  • Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2021- iimcat.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login'
  • Login or Register using credentials
  • Fill in the form
  • Upload scanned documents
  • Pay the application fees online
  • Submit
Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test CAT Eligibility
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live: 18 Students Get Top Rank, 44 Get 100 Percentile
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 Session 4 Live: 18 Students Get Top Rank, 44 Get 100 Percentile
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins For Foreign Nationals, Indians Must Wait Till JEE Main Result
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
Maharashtra Begins MAH CET Computer Applications, Architecture And Other Courses Today
JEE Main Result 2021 Declared; 18 In Rank 1
JEE Main Result 2021 Declared; 18 In Rank 1
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Cards Released For PCM Group
.......................... Advertisement ..........................