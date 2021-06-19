Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Karnataka forms committees to prepare academic curriculum on the lines of NEP

Committees have been set up to prepare academic curriculum along the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

The committees, constituted through a government order, would prepare the curriculum to be implemented across the state from the academic year 2021-22, he said in a statement. According to him, eight committees have been formed: Three under Faculty of Arts (Social Sciences, Humanities, Fine Arts and Visual Arts), three under Faculty of Sciences (Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Chemical and Biological Sciences, Earth Sciences) and one committee each under the Faculty of Commerce and Management and Engineering.

Mr Narayan said the panels would be headed by Professor Y S Siddegowda, Vice Chancellor, Tumakuru University; Professor D B Naik, Vice Chancellor, Kannada Janapada University, Gotagodi, Shiggavi; Professor Nagesh V Bettakote, Vice Chancellor, GH Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru; Professor G Hemantha Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysuru; Professor K B Gudasi, Vice Chancellor, Karnataka University, Dharwad; Professor A M Pathan, Vice Chancellor, KBN University, Kalaburagi; Professor P S Yadapadithaya, Vice Chancellor, Mangaluru University; and Professor Karisiddappa, Vice Chancellor, VTU, Belagavi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)