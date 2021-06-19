  • Home
  • Education
  • Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

The committees, constituted through a government order, would prepare the academic curriculum to be implemented across the state from the academic year 2021-22.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 6:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Telangana To Resume Offline Classes From July 1
How Soon Can Schools Be Reopened In India? Government Responds
SC Post-Matric Scholarship: Punjab To Pay 40 Per Cent Arrears Of Private Institutions
Rajasthan Government Seeks Amendment To RTE Rules For Providing Free School Uniform To Students
Identify Covid-Orphaned Children Within A Month: Union Education Minister To States
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Karnataka forms committees to prepare academic curriculum on the lines of NEP
Bengaluru:

Committees have been set up to prepare academic curriculum along the lines of National Educational Policy (NEP) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.

The committees, constituted through a government order, would prepare the curriculum to be implemented across the state from the academic year 2021-22, he said in a statement. According to him, eight committees have been formed: Three under Faculty of Arts (Social Sciences, Humanities, Fine Arts and Visual Arts), three under Faculty of Sciences (Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Chemical and Biological Sciences, Earth Sciences) and one committee each under the Faculty of Commerce and Management and Engineering.

Mr Narayan said the panels would be headed by Professor Y S Siddegowda, Vice Chancellor, Tumakuru University; Professor D B Naik, Vice Chancellor, Kannada Janapada University, Gotagodi, Shiggavi; Professor Nagesh V Bettakote, Vice Chancellor, GH Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru; Professor G Hemantha Kumar, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysuru; Professor K B Gudasi, Vice Chancellor, Karnataka University, Dharwad; Professor A M Pathan, Vice Chancellor, KBN University, Kalaburagi; Professor P S Yadapadithaya, Vice Chancellor, Mangaluru University; and Professor Karisiddappa, Vice Chancellor, VTU, Belagavi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) Karnataka government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana To Resume Offline Classes From July 1
Telangana To Resume Offline Classes From July 1
Bihar Announces BSEB Matric, Intermediate Compartment Results; Details Here
Bihar Announces BSEB Matric, Intermediate Compartment Results; Details Here
INI CET 2021 New Exam Date Announced; Check Details
INI CET 2021 New Exam Date Announced; Check Details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: List Of Official Websites
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: List Of Official Websites
Andhra Pradesh To Hold EAPCET 2021 Exam From August 19
Andhra Pradesh To Hold EAPCET 2021 Exam From August 19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................