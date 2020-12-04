Committed To Promote Science And Technology Education In India: PM Narendra Modi At IIT2020 Global Summit

PM Modi Delivers Keynote Address At IIT 2020 Global Summit

While delivering the keynote address at the IIT2020 Global Summit today, through a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to promote science and technology education in the nation. The PanIIT organisation is more than 20 years old. It has been organising this annual conference since 2013, where it invites eminent speakers from different sectors, including industry, academia, and government. The theme of this year's global summit of IIT is 'The Future is Now'.

The Prime Minister in his address said: “.. new space tech startups are coming up every day in India. I am sure some of you will boldly go where none have gone before"! Cutting edge and innovative work is happening across many sectors in India. Ours is a Government fully committed to the principle of "Reform, Perform, Transform".”

"There is no sector left out from our reforms. Agriculture, atomic energy, defence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, banking, taxation, the list goes on. We have brought path-breaking reforms in the labour sector, assimilating 44 Union labour laws into just four codes. Our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world," PM Modi said.

Lauding the PanIIT movement, the Prime Minister further added: “The collective force of the PanIIT movement can add momentum to our dream of becoming an Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.”

“The post COVID-19 order will be about: Re-learning, re-thinking, re-innovating and re-inventing in almost every field. This, along with a series of economic reforms is what will re-energise our planet. It will ensure 'Ease of Living' and positively impact the poor as well as marginalised,” the Prime Minister in his keynote address added.