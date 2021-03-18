Image credit: Shutterstock UGET 2021 will be held on June 20, COMEDK had earlier said (representational photo)

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce UGET and Uni-Gauge online application and entrance exam schedule for 2021 tomorrow, March 19. After the official announcement, application form and information brochure will be available on the official website, comedk.org.

The consortium had earlier announced that the Undergraduate Entrance Test, or UGET 2021, will be held on June 20. Date of COMEDK Uni-Gauge 2021 was not announced earlier.

Both UGET and Uni-Gauge are admission tests for undergraduate engineering programmes at participating institutes of Karnataka.

While details of exams conducted by COMEDK are awaited, the date of Karnataka CET 2021 has been announced.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 on July 7 and 8, 2021.

KCET is a state level entrance exam and only Karnataka students can appear in it.

UGET, on the other hand, is a national level entrance which students from different states can take.

Karnataka students can write both KCET and UGET exams.

Candidates who will appear in UGET 2021 can check last year’s brochure for information and eligibility criteria. Information on UGET 2021 will be updated soon.

Students must have passed Class 12 or PUC or other equivalent examination with at least 45 percent marks to appear in the exam. They may be required to submit soft copies of their academic certificates and mark sheets along with the UGET application form.

COMEDK conducts UGET and Uni-Gauge as a combined exam. Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination for admitting students.