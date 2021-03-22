  • Home
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 11:13 am IST | Source: Careers360

Karnataka Entrance Exams (COMEDK UGET, Uni-Gauge 2021) Registrations Begin Today
COMEDK Uni-Gauge, UGET 2021 application forms will be available at comedk.ord
Image credit: comedk.org
New Delhi:

Registration for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-Gauge 2021 conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will begin today. Candidates who want to take admission to BTech and BE programmes at participating institutions can apply online at comedk.org.

COMEDK conducts Uni-Gauge and UGET as a common entrance exam. The difference between the two exams is the number of participating institutions.

Previously these two exams were being conducted separately. COMEDK UGET was conducted as an offline entrance exam in Karnataka and Uni-GAUGE E was held as an online entrance across India.

On June 20, 2021, these two exams will be conducted on the “Same Day” during the “Same Session” and as “One Combined Exam”. This will reduce the need for students to prepare and attend multiple exams, reads an official statement.

As many as 181 institutes in Bangalore will use UGET score for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. Check the complete list.

Uni-Gauge scores will be used by 29 institutes spread across the country. Here is the complete list.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET, Uni-Gauge 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website, comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the engineering login option under the important links section.

Step 3: Register to generate application ID and password.

Step 4: Submit the application form, upload required documents.

Eligibility

To appear in the entrance exam, candidates must pass Class 12 final examination from a recognised board. Diploma students seeking admission to Engineering streams can also apply.

Candidates who will appear in their Class 12 board exams in the current academic year are also eligible to apply.

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test UGET
