  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25

COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25

The revised correction window for COMEDK exams will be available from June 22 to June 25.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:40 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK Postpones UGET And Uni-Gauge Exams To July 25
COMEDK To Release Admit Card For COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-Gauge On June 20; Exam On June 27
COMEDK UGET 2020: Exam On June 26, Last Date Of Application Extended Till May 30
Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) Result Declared
COMEDK 2018 Result Declared; Bangalore Boy Durbha Aditya Tops In Exam
COMEDK UGET 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow
COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE Exams Rescheduled To August 1; Correction Window From June 22 To June 25
COMEDk exam dates revised
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) has revised exam dates for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE. The COMEDK exams will now be held on August 1, instead of July 25. COMEDK has also revised the correction window for the application forms scheduled between June 20 to June 23. The revised correction window will be available from June 22 to June 25. Candidates will be able to change their academic details, exam centres and upload photograph during the COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE application form correction facility.

Students can download the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit cards from the official website. Candidates before downloading the COMEDK admit card should ensure that the details mentioned are correct and any mistakes should be informed to the exam conducting body at the earliest.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

COMEDK-Uni-GAUGE 2020 exam will be conducted as a computer-based examination at more than 158 cities and 400 test centres across India. COMEDK exam is conducted in two shifts, one between 9 AM and 12 noon and another between 2 PM and 5 PM. The test is conducted for a duration of three hours for multiple-choice questions.

COMEDK tests are common entrance tests for medical, engineering and dental colleges in Karnataka while Uni-GAUGE exams are held for deemed and private institutions in Karnataka. Now that the tests are combined, there is no option for candidates to take the test separately.

Click here for more Education News
comedk uget admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Christ University Asks Applicants To Be Wary OF Admission Fraud
Christ University Asks Applicants To Be Wary OF Admission Fraud
Lucknow University Releases Revised Dates For UG, PG Exams
Lucknow University Releases Revised Dates For UG, PG Exams
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Expected Next Week
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Expected Next Week
OBC Quota In Medical Seats Only In central Institutions: Government Informs High Court
OBC Quota In Medical Seats Only In central Institutions: Government Informs High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................