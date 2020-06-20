Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDk exam dates revised

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) has revised exam dates for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE. The COMEDK exams will now be held on August 1, instead of July 25. COMEDK has also revised the correction window for the application forms scheduled between June 20 to June 23. The revised correction window will be available from June 22 to June 25. Candidates will be able to change their academic details, exam centres and upload photograph during the COMEDK UGET, Uni-GAUGE application form correction facility.

Students can download the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit cards from the official website. Candidates before downloading the COMEDK admit card should ensure that the details mentioned are correct and any mistakes should be informed to the exam conducting body at the earliest.

COMEDK-Uni-GAUGE 2020 exam will be conducted as a computer-based examination at more than 158 cities and 400 test centres across India. COMEDK exam is conducted in two shifts, one between 9 AM and 12 noon and another between 2 PM and 5 PM. The test is conducted for a duration of three hours for multiple-choice questions.

COMEDK tests are common entrance tests for medical, engineering and dental colleges in Karnataka while Uni-GAUGE exams are held for deemed and private institutions in Karnataka. Now that the tests are combined, there is no option for candidates to take the test separately.