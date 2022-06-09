COMEDK UGET 2022 Admit Card Out At Comedk.org; Exam On June 19

COMEDK UGET admit card out

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has made the admit card link live to download the admit cards. Applicants who have already registered for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022) can download their admit cards from comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2022 admit card link will be made available till June 18. COMEDK UGET and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E, scheduled to be conducted on June 19, is held as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka.

Recommended: Free Download COMEDK previous year sample paper. Click Here

Latest: COMEDK UGET Preparation Tips to qualify the exam with a good score. Check Here

Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!

COMEDK UGET 2022 and COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E test will be computer-based and will be conducted on an all-India basis across the country.

COMEDK UGET And COMEDK Uni-GAUGE-E Admit Card: Steps To Download

Go to the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website -- comedk.org

Log in to the candidate portal using the credentials -- application sequence number or user ID

Submit and download

COMEDK UGET 2022 and Uni-Gauge-E will be held in two session on the exam day, first in the morning session between 9 am and 12 noon and the second, afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:50 pm. The administering body wil publish the provisional answer key on June 21 and open the grievance portal to raise objections against the COMEDK answer key, after which the final answer key will be released on June 30.