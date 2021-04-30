COMEDK UGET, Uni-Gauge-E 2021 syllabus released

The syllabi of Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-Gauge-E have been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) at www.comedk.org. The Uni-Gauge entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 20th June 2021.

Uni-GAUGE-E Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the entrance exam, the candidates must have passed Class 12 or pre-university course (PUC) with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with English as a compulsory subject.

Uni-Gauge-E and COMEDK UGET Syllabus

COMEDK UGET and Uni-Gauge-E syllabus has been released in the form of a PDF file on the official website.

The syllabus consists of three major sections -Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Uni-Gauge-E and COMEDK UGET entrance exams will be based on Classes 11 and 12 syllabi.

Students can download the detailed COMEDK and Uni-Gauge-E syllabus for their exam preparation from the official website.

Physics

Class 11 Physics syllabus would include Physical world and measurement, kinematics laws of motion, work, energy and power, motion of system of particles and rigid body, gravitation, properties of bulk matter, thermodynamics, behavior of perfect gases and kinetic theory of gases and oscillations and waves.

Class 12 Physics syllabus would include electrostatics, current electricity, magnetic effects of current and magnetism, electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, electromagnetic waves, optics, dual nature of matter and radiation, atoms and nuclei, electronic devices and communication systems.

Chemistry

The Chemistry syllabus would include atomic structure, chemical bonding, states of matter: gases and liquids, thermodynamics, chemical equilibrium, solid state solutions redox reactions and electrochemistry, block and p-block elements and metallurgy d and f - block elements and coordination compounds, surface Chemistry and chemical kinetics, hydrocarbons, haloalkanes, haloarenes, oxygen containing organic compounds, nitrogen containing organic compounds, bio-molecules and polymers, chemistry in everyday life, environmental chemistry and mathematics.

Mathematics

Class 11 Mathematics syllabus would include sets, relations and functions, trigonometric functions, principle of mathematical induction, algebra, linear and quadratic inequalities, permutation and combination, binomial theorem, sequences and series, co-ordinate geometry conic section, introduction to three dimensional geometry, calculus and probability.

Class 12 Mathematics relations and functions, inverse trigonometric functions, matrices Determinants, adjoint and inverse of a matrix, differentiability, applications of derivatives indefinite integrals, definite integrals, application of the integrals, differential equations, vectors three-dimensional geometry and probability.

COMEDK, UGET Mock Tests

The COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni-GAUGE-E mock tests are available for all candidates. Candidates need not use their login credentials to access the mock test.