COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Today; Know How To Download Scorecard

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET) 2022 result will be announced today, July 5. The COMEDK UGET 2022 result will be available on the official website- comedk.org. ALSO READ | Karnataka KCET Likely To Be A Pan-India Test: Reports

The candidates can access COMEDK score card using sequence number/user Id and password. Shortlisted candidates on the basis of COMEDK 2022 result will be called for the counselling process later.

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website-- comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the COMEDK result link

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your COMEDK result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

COMEDK UGET exam was held on June 19. The candidates who have qualified in the UGET exa, can take admission to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka. Along with the COMEDK result, the authorities will also release the candidate's rank card. The candidates should keep the COMEDK rank card 2022 safely for the counselling and admission process.