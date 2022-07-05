  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Out At Comedk.org, Check Direct Link

COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Out At Comedk.org, Check Direct Link

The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test, UGET 2022 result has been declared today (July 5). The COMEDK UGET result can be accessed from the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental College of Karnataka, COMEDK - comedk.org.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 11:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Hyderabad, Greenko To Set Up School For Sustainable Science And Technology
IIM Udaipur Inaugurates 11th Batch Of Two-Year MBA Programme
University Of Allahabad Reschedules BA, BSc Part 3 Exam Dates; Revised Dates Here
IIT Jodhpur Research Analyses Usefulness Of Blended Learning Framework Using Flipped Teaching
IIT Guwahati Researchers Design Electricity-Free Radiative Cooler
Karnataka KCET Likely To Be A Pan-India Test: Reports
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Out At Comedk.org, Check Direct Link
COMEDK UGET Result 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test, UGET 2022 result has been declared today (July 5). The COMEDK UGET result can be accessed from the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental College of Karnataka, COMEDK - comedk.org. Aspirants can log in with their credentials - application Id and password to check and download the COMEDK UGET 2022 Result online.

The Consortium has conducted the UGET exam on June 18, 2022, in online mode. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their result by visiting the official website. The COMEDK UGET 2022 final answer key with candidate's response sheet can also be downloaded from the website. Successful candidates will now have to appear for the counselling, admission. The COMEDK will notify the counselling date, seat allotment result and admission process shortly through a separate notification.

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: How to Check

The candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to check and download the COMEDK UGET 2022 result.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK official website on comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "COMEDK UGET 2022 Scorecard", on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details and the COMEDK UGET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result pdf and print a hard copy of the same for future use.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Result - Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
COMEDK UGET College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result
Punjab Board Results 2022: List Of Websites To Check PSEB 10th Result
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Today; Know How To Download Scorecard
COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Today; Know How To Download Scorecard
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
Punjab Board PSEB To Announce Class 10 Result 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................