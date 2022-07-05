COMEDK UGET Result 2022 Out At Comedk.org, Check Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET Result 2022

The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test, UGET 2022 result has been declared today (July 5). The COMEDK UGET result can be accessed from the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental College of Karnataka, COMEDK - comedk.org. Aspirants can log in with their credentials - application Id and password to check and download the COMEDK UGET 2022 Result online.

The Consortium has conducted the UGET exam on June 18, 2022, in online mode. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their result by visiting the official website. The COMEDK UGET 2022 final answer key with candidate's response sheet can also be downloaded from the website. Successful candidates will now have to appear for the counselling, admission. The COMEDK will notify the counselling date, seat allotment result and admission process shortly through a separate notification.

COMEDK UGET Result 2022: How to Check

The candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to check and download the COMEDK UGET 2022 result.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK official website on comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, "COMEDK UGET 2022 Scorecard", on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details and the COMEDK UGET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result pdf and print a hard copy of the same for future use.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Result - Direct Link