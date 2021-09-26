COMEDK UGET Result 2021 Announced. Direct Link

COMEDK result 2021 announced

The result has been announced for the Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET). Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the rank cards online at comedk.org. Candidates can check their results using the required credentials. Details of scores and ranks obtained by the candidates will be available with the COMEDK result.

Direct Link

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates can follow the following steps to check the COMEDK UGET 2021 result :

Visit the official website — comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the “COMEDK result” link.

Enter application number/User Id and password.

Click on the “Login” tab.

COMEDK UGET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out.

COMEDK UGET Result 2021: What’s Mentioned On The Rank Card

Following details are mentioned on the COMEDK UGET 2021 rank card:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Application/Registration number of the candidate

Test Admission Ticket (TAT) number of COMEDK UGET 2021

Contact details

Category

Date of birth

Selected course

Photo ID proof details

Score obtained

Rank obtained in COMEDK UGET 2021

COMEDK UGET Cutoff 2021

The authorities release the COMEDK UGET 2021 cut-off in the form of closing ranks to be eligible for admission in the participating institutes.

The COMEDK UGET cut-off 2021 will be different for each course offered by the participating institutions.

Various factors are considered for determining the cut-off of COMEDK UGET 2021 such as— difficulty level of the exam, total number of candidates appeared for the exam, availability of seats and previous year cut-off trends.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2021

Those who qualify the COMEDK UGET exam will be invited to participate in the counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves first on the official site. Registration will be followed by document verification, choice filling, mock allotment and final seat allotments.