COMEDK UGET Postponed, New Dates Yet To Be Finalised

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) notified that it has postponed the COMEDK UGET exams scheduled to be held on August 1. COMEDK had earlier planned the exams to be held on July 26, which was later revised to August 1 as the COVID-19 pandemic enforced lockdown continued.

COMEDK is yet to finalise the dates for the rescheduled exams. The consortium said that the new dates for COMEDK UGET will be announced soon.

COMEDK Exam scheduled for August 1, 2020, is rescheduled.New Date for COMEDK Exam will be announced soon. In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.”

COMEDK UGET will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the exam is three hours.

COMEDK UGET is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programme for engineering and architecture courses offered by 153 engineering colleges of Karnataka. More than one lakh candidates appear for this exam every year.