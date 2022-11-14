COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET 2022 round 3 allotment result released.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result for the Engineering programme today, November 14 at 12 noon. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment result through the official website- comedk.org. To access the COMEDK seat allotment 2022 candidates have to log in with their application number and password.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 round 3 decision-making and fee payment process will end on November 16. Only accept and freeze candidates can report to the allotted college. The last date for reporting is November 17, 2022. Based on the rank secured by the candidate in the examination, preference of seats, and availability of the seats the candidates are allotted seats.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check