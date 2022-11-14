  • Home
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

The COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result is available at - comedk.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 12:37 pm IST

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
COMEDK UGET 2022 round 3 allotment result released.
Image credit: Shutterstock

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has declared the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment result for the Engineering programme today, November 14 at 12 noon. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment result through the official website- comedk.org. To access the COMEDK seat allotment 2022 candidates have to log in with their application number and password.

The COMEDK UGET 2022 round 3 decision-making and fee payment process will end on November 16. Only accept and freeze candidates can report to the allotted college. The last date for reporting is November 17, 2022. Based on the rank secured by the candidate in the examination, preference of seats, and availability of the seats the candidates are allotted seats.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  1. Go to the COMEDK UGET 2022 official website - comedk.org
  2. Click on the “Engineering login” available on the home page.
  3. Enter the credentials- application number and password.
  4. The COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 seat allotment result round 3 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download an keep a hard copy of it.
