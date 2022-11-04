  • Home
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here

COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3 schedule for the Engineering programme is released at – comedk.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 6:23 pm IST

COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3 schedule is out.
Image credit: Shutterstock

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 3 schedule. Candidates can check the round 3 schedule for Engineering programme admission at – comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2022 round 3 choice-filling process will be held from November 10 to November 11, 2022.

As per the schedule, the seat allotment list will be declared on November 14 at 12 noon. The COMEDK counselling 2022 round 3 decision-making and fee payment will start at 12 noon on November 14 and will end at 4 pm on November 16, 2022.

COMEDK counselling includes registration, choice filling, payment of fees, document verification and seat allotment process. Candidates who qualify for the COMEDK examination are allowed to register for counselling.

To lock the choices candidates after visiting the official website need to click on the “Login” tab and enter the application number and password. Then after successfully login candidates need to select and lock the preferred choices.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022 Round 3: Important Dates

EventsDates
Provision to change or edit preferences in choice filling formNovember 10 - 11, 2022
Publication of round 3 allotment resultNovember 14, 2022
Decision-making and fee payment of round 3November 14 - 16, 2022
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test
