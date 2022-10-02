COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; Mock Allotment On October 4

COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling last date today

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the choice filling window today, October 2 (by 11:55 pm). Eligible candidates can fill the choices for BE, BTech courses admission through the official website-- comedk.org. To access the COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling window online, candidates have to log in with their user ID and password. The COMEDK round 1 mock allotment list will be released on October 4.

The provision to change/edit preferences in the choice filling form will be held between October 4 and October 6, 2022. While changing or editing preferences, candidates can edit, reorder, delete or add preferences. The COMEDK will release the UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on October 8, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

Events Important Dates COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 choice filling September 29 to October 2, 2022 UGET 2022 mock allotment October 4, 2022 Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form October 4 to 6, 2022 UGET 2022 round 1 allotment result October 8, 2022 Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment online October 8 to 11, 2022 Reporting to allotted colleges October 8 to 12, 2022 Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seats during UGET 2022 round 1 allotment October 8 to 13, 2022

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Fill Choices