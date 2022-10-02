COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; Mock Allotment On October 4
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the choice filling window today, October 2.
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the choice filling window today, October 2 (by 11:55 pm). Eligible candidates can fill the choices for BE, BTech courses admission through the official website-- comedk.org. To access the COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling window online, candidates have to log in with their user ID and password. The COMEDK round 1 mock allotment list will be released on October 4.
The provision to change/edit preferences in the choice filling form will be held between October 4 and October 6, 2022. While changing or editing preferences, candidates can edit, reorder, delete or add preferences. The COMEDK will release the UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on October 8, 2022.
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule
|Events
|Important Dates
|COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 choice filling
|September 29 to October 2, 2022
|UGET 2022 mock allotment
|October 4, 2022
|Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form
|October 4 to 6, 2022
|UGET 2022 round 1 allotment result
|October 8, 2022
|Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment online
|October 8 to 11, 2022
|Reporting to allotted colleges
|October 8 to 12, 2022
|Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seats during UGET 2022 round 1 allotment
|October 8 to 13, 2022
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Fill Choices
- Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org
- Click on the 'Choice Filling' link
- Enter the log-in credentials
- Fill the choice filling application form and submit
- Download it, and take a print out for further reference.