COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; Mock Allotment On October 4

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the choice filling window today, October 2.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 2, 2022 12:05 pm IST

COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 round 1 choice filling last date today

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the choice filling window today, October 2 (by 11:55 pm). Eligible candidates can fill the choices for BE, BTech courses admission through the official website-- comedk.org. To access the COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling window online, candidates have to log in with their user ID and password. The COMEDK round 1 mock allotment list will be released on October 4.

The provision to change/edit preferences in the choice filling form will be held between October 4 and October 6, 2022. While changing or editing preferences, candidates can edit, reorder, delete or add preferences. The COMEDK will release the UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on October 8, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Schedule

EventsImportant Dates
COMEDK UGET counselling 2022 choice filling September 29 to October 2, 2022
UGET 2022 mock allotmentOctober 4, 2022
Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling formOctober 4 to 6, 2022
UGET 2022 round 1 allotment resultOctober 8, 2022
Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment onlineOctober 8 to 11, 2022
Reporting to allotted collegesOctober 8 to 12, 2022
Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seats during UGET 2022 round 1 allotmentOctober 8 to 13, 2022

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Fill Choices

  1. Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org
  2. Click on the 'Choice Filling' link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials
  4. Fill the choice filling application form and submit
  5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
