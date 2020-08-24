COMEDK UGET Answer Keys 2020 Released At Comedk.org, Check How To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, or COMEDK, has released the answer keys of the COMEDK 2020 preliminary entrance tests. The answer key of COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E has been released on the official website of COMEDK -- www.comedk.org and Uni-Gauge -- www.unigauge.com.

Students who have appeared for COMEDK can now check the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E answer key and calculate their probable score for admissions.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In order to download the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E answer keys, students need to login at the website with their application sequence numbers or user ids and passwords.

How to Download COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official websites of COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE

STEP 2: Click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 3: Click and access the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E answer keys

COMEDK hold the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined single examination. Students seeking admissions to BE or B.Tech courses, offered by the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E, can use the scores obtained in the eligibility test.

Discrepancies in COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E Answer Key 2020

In case of any discrepancies, Students will be able to raise objections against the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 answer key between August 23 and August 26. To do so, students have to pay Rs 500 as processing fee and support the objection with relevant supporting documents.

The final answer key of COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 will be published on August 31 after considering the objections of the candidates, if any.