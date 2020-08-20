COMEDK UGET And Uni-GAUGE E 2020 Answer Key On August 23

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will publish the answer keys of the preliminary entrance tests. The answer key of COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E will be published in the official website of COMEDK -- www.comedk.org and Uni-Gauge -- www.unigauge.com. Students who have taken the eligibility test of COMEDK can check the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E answer key and calculate their probable score to ascertain their selection. To download the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E answer keys, candidates have to login at the website and insert their application sequence numbers or user ids and passwords.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined single exam. Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in the eligibility test.

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E was held on August 19 in two sessions.

How to Download COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official websites of COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE

STEP 2: Click on the designated ‘Answer Key’ link

STEP 3: Click and access the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E answer keys

Raising Objections Against COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E Answer Key 2020

Candidates are able to raise objections against the COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 answer key between August 23 and August 26. To raise objections, students have to pay Rs 500 as processing fee and support the objection with relevant supporting documents.The final answer key of COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 will be published on August 31 after considering the objections of the candidates, if any.