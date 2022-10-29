COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-2 Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Release Time

COMEDK UGET round-2 phase-2 allotment result today

The round-2 phase 2 allotment result of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be declared today, October 29. The COMEDK official website -- comedk.org -- will host the COMEDK UGET 2022 round-2 phase-2 seat allotment result. The COMEDK round-2 phase-2 result release time is 11 am. In order to check the COMEDK UGET round 2 seat allocation result, candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal using their application numbers and passwords.

After the declaration of the COMEDK round-2 phase-2 seat allotment result, candidates will be able to do the round 2 phase 2 decision-making and fee payment for engineering admission by November 3.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org Click on the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login View round-2 phase-2 results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted

Candidates reporting to allotted college (Only accept and freeze) are advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person, a statement on the comedk.org said. Round-1 candidates can also surrender in round 2 surrender period, it added.

The administering body has also issued a helpline number and a mail ID to address queries on COMEDK allotment result and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.