COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates

COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule out.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule for the Engineering programme. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website of COMDEK – comedk.org.

As per this schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 counselling will begin on October 16 for the Hyderabad - Karnataka Merit (HKR) category and for the General Merit (GM) category from October 20. The COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18 for the HKR category and on October 22 for the GM category.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates