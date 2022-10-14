COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule for the Engineering programme is available on the official website- comedk.org.
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule for the Engineering programme. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website of COMDEK – comedk.org.
As per this schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 counselling will begin on October 16 for the Hyderabad - Karnataka Merit (HKR) category and for the General Merit (GM) category from October 20. The COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18 for the HKR category and on October 22 for the GM category.
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates
Round 2 Phase 1 - HKR Category
Online registrations
October 16 (12 pm) - October 17 (till 2 pm)
Publication of allotment result
October 18 (at 2 pm)
Confirmation of allotted seat
October 18 (2 pm) - October 19 (till 5 pm)
Reporting
October 18 (2 pm) - October 25 (till 5 pm)
Surrender facility
October 18 (2 pm) - October 26 (till 5 pm)
Round 2 Phase 2 - GM Category
Online registrations
October 20 (at 3 pm) - October 21 (till 5 pm)
Publication of allotment result
October 22 (at 5 pm)
Confirmation of allotted seat
October 22 (at 5 pm) - October 24 (till 5 pm)
Reporting
October 22 (at 5 pm) - October 25 (till 5 pm)
Surrender facility
October 22 (at 5 pm) - October 26 (till 5 pm)