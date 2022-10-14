  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates

COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates

COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule for the Engineering programme is available on the official website- comedk.org.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 2:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-1 Allotment Result Today
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Steps To Check
COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling Process Begins Today; Details Here
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Dates, List Of Documents Required
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule out.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK 2022 counselling round 2 schedule for the Engineering programme. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website of COMDEK – comedk.org.

Latest: COMEDK UGET Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Don't Miss: COMEDK UGET 2023 Preparation Tips by Expert & Toppers. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

As per this schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 counselling will begin on October 16 for the Hyderabad - Karnataka Merit (HKR) category and for the General Merit (GM) category from October 20. The COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18 for the HKR category and on October 22 for the GM category.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Round 2: Important Dates

Round 2 Phase 1 - HKR Category

Online registrations

October 16 (12 pm) - October 17 (till 2 pm)

Publication of allotment result

October 18 (at 2 pm)

Confirmation of allotted seat

October 18 (2 pm) - October 19 (till 5 pm)

Reporting

October 18 (2 pm) - October 25 (till 5 pm)

Surrender facility

October 18 (2 pm) - October 26 (till 5 pm)

Round 2 Phase 2 - GM Category

Online registrations

October 20 (at 3 pm) - October 21 (till 5 pm)

Publication of allotment result

October 22 (at 5 pm)

Confirmation of allotted seat

October 22 (at 5 pm) - October 24 (till 5 pm)

Reporting

October 22 (at 5 pm) - October 25 (till 5 pm)

Surrender facility

October 22 (at 5 pm) - October 26 (till 5 pm)

Click here for more Education News
engineering admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
Maharashtra Government To Provide Free Education For Students Who Lost Parents To Covid
Maharashtra Government To Provide Free Education For Students Who Lost Parents To Covid
KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................