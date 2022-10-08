COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-1 Allotment Result Today

COMEDK Round-1 Seat Allotment: The official website -- comedk.org -- will host the COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment result at 4 pm today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 8, 2022 10:02 am IST

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round-1 seat allotment result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, October 8. The official website -- comedk.org -- will make the COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment result link available at 4 pm today. The decision-making and fee payment process for round-1 seat allotment can be done between October 8 (4 pm) and October 11 (3 pm).

After verifying COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment result 2022, candidates will be able to report to the allotted college by October 12 (3 pm).

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org
  2. Click on the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login
  3. View round-1 COEDK UGET results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Documents Required For Verification

  1. Candidate original ID proof (PAN/Passport/Voter Id/ Driving License/ Any other Government Id Proof)
  2. Date of birth proof of candidate (PAN/Passport/Voter Id/ Driving License/ 10th Marks Card/ /Birth Certificate
  3. PUC/ 12th Std or equivalent marks sheet
  4. Improvement or supplementary marksheet, if applicable
  5. HKR Certificate
  6. SC/ST/OBC certificate
  7. Karnataka Domicile Certificate
