COMEDK UGET 2022 Round-1 Allotment Result Today

COMEDK 2022 round-1 seat allotment result today

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round-1 seat allotment result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, October 8. The official website -- comedk.org -- will make the COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment result link available at 4 pm today. The decision-making and fee payment process for round-1 seat allotment can be done between October 8 (4 pm) and October 11 (3 pm).

After verifying COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment result 2022, candidates will be able to report to the allotted college by October 12 (3 pm).

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

Visit COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org Click on the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login View round-1 COEDK UGET results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Documents Required For Verification