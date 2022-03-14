COMEDK UGET 2022 Registration Begins At Comedk.org; Exam On June 19

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET 2022 registration process begins at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has started the online registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2022). The COMEDK UGET entrance exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on June 19. Candidates who want to get admissions to BE/BTech courses in Karnataka can apply through the official website-- comedk.org.

The COMEDK UGET exam will be conducted on June 19. Candidates should note that the last date for online payments and for COMEDK application form submission is May 2, 2022.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website-- comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the 'COMEDK UGET 2022 registration' link.

Click on the Register/Login tab.

Register yourself to generate you login ID.

Login using your user ID and password.

Fill in the COMEDK UGET form and upload all the necessary documents.

Pay the requisite exam fee for the application form.

After submitting the form, take a print of it for future references.

COMEDK UGET Registration 2022: Direct Link

The candidates appearing for the Karnataka BTech entrance examination must have passed Class 12 or PUC or other equivalent examination with at least 45 percent marks. They must collect the soft copies of their academic certificates and mark sheets that may be required to be uploaded along with the UGET application form.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Paper Pattern

The question paper will be available in English only. The three-hour-long exam will have a total of 180 questions for 180 marks. The paper will be divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and each section will have 60 questions. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded, and there will be no negative marking for every wrong answer.