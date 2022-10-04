COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Steps To Check

COMEDK UGET mock allotment result today

The mock seat allotment result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be announced today, October 4. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) website -- comedk.org -- will host the COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result. Although the COMEDK 2022 UGET mock seat allotmeht result is set to be declared today, candidates will not have decision-making button for mock allotment.

Latest: COMEDK UGET Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Don't Miss: COMEDK UGET 2023 Preparation Tips by Expert & Toppers. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

Candidates will also have the provision to change and edit preference in round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling between October 4 (11 am) and October 6 (3 pm). After verifying UGET 2022 mock allotment results, candidates will be able to edit, reorder, delete or add preferences.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org. Click on the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login View mock results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Key Points For Choice Filling Of Engineering Courses

There is no limit on the maximum number of preferences that can be entered

Candidates can modify their college/courses selected any number of times

Only saved preferences will be considered

Preferences can be updated till the last date for choice filling

Preview your choices and Print the same for future references

Candidates whose choice filling form is ‘BLANK’ at the end of Round 1 choice filling period will not be considered for any further process.

The administering body has also issued a helpline number and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.