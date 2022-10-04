  • Home
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today; Official Website, Steps To Check

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Candidates will also have the provision to change and edit preference in round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling between October 4 (11 am) and October 6 (3 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 9:40 am IST

COMEDK UGET mock allotment result today
New Delhi:

The mock seat allotment result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be announced today, October 4. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) website -- comedk.org -- will host the COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result. Although the COMEDK 2022 UGET mock seat allotmeht result is set to be declared today, candidates will not have decision-making button for mock allotment.

Candidates will also have the provision to change and edit preference in round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling between October 4 (11 am) and October 6 (3 pm). After verifying UGET 2022 mock allotment results, candidates will be able to edit, reorder, delete or add preferences.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org.
  2. Click on the “Decision Making” tab in the applicant login
  3. View mock results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Key Points For Choice Filling Of Engineering Courses

  • There is no limit on the maximum number of preferences that can be entered
  • Candidates can modify their college/courses selected any number of times
  • Only saved preferences will be considered
  • Preferences can be updated till the last date for choice filling
  • Preview your choices and Print the same for future references
  • Candidates whose choice filling form is ‘BLANK’ at the end of Round 1 choice filling period will not be considered for any further process.

The administering body has also issued a helpline number and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

