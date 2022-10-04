  • Home
COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6

The official website -- comedk.org, has made the COMEDK UGET mock seat allotment result 2022 available. Applicants, however, will not have decision-making button for COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 3:05 pm IST

COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result out
New Delhi:

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) mock seat allotment result is out. The official website -- comedk.org, has made the COMEDK UGET mock seat allotment result 2022 available. Applicants, however, will not have decision-making button for COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment. Applicants now have the provision to change and edit preference in round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling. The round-1 choice filling COMEDK UGET can be edited by 4 pm of October 6.

Latest: COMEDK UGET Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Don't Miss: COMEDK UGET 2023 Preparation Tips by Expert & Toppers. Check Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

After verifying COMEDK UGET mock allotment 2022 round-1 result, candidates will be able to edit, reorder, delete or add preferences.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Mock Seat Allotment Result Download Steps

  1. Visit COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org.
  2. Click on the applicant login
  3. Submit details as required
  4. View mock results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted

COMEDK has also issued two helpline numbers and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

