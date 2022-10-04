COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared; Edit Preferences By October 6

COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result out

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) mock seat allotment result is out. The official website -- comedk.org, has made the COMEDK UGET mock seat allotment result 2022 available. Applicants, however, will not have decision-making button for COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment. Applicants now have the provision to change and edit preference in round-1 COMEDK UGET 2022 choice filling. The round-1 choice filling COMEDK UGET can be edited by 4 pm of October 6.

After verifying COMEDK UGET mock allotment 2022 round-1 result, candidates will be able to edit, reorder, delete or add preferences.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Mock Seat Allotment Result Download Steps

Visit COMEDK UGET 2022 website -- comedk.org. Click on the applicant login Submit details as required View mock results and check the college, course, and preference order number allotted

COMEDK has also issued two helpline numbers and a mail ID to address queries on application and other details. These are 080 46671060, 72598 66683 and studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.