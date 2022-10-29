COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Phase Two Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

COMEDK UGET Round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result Declared Today

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the UGET counselling 2022 round 2 phase two allotment result today, October 29. Candidates can checkand download the COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 2 seat allotment letter from the official website-- comedk.org.

Latest: COMEDK UGET Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Don't Miss: COMEDK UGET 2023 Preparation Tips by Expert & Toppers. Check Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

Direct Link: COMEDK UGET Round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result