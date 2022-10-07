COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

  • Home
COMEDK will release the round 1 seat allotment result for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 tomorrow.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 7, 2022 2:39 pm IST

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the round 1 seat allotment result for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 tomorrow, October 8. The candidates who have completed UGET counselling registration and choice filling can check the COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result on the official website-- comedk.org. The COMEDK will allot the colleges to aspirants in order of the choices filled by them. Candidates can check the COMEDK UGET seat allotment by logging in to the official website using their credentials.

The candidates who will agree with the COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result can submit their decision or confirmation of choice (Accept/ Freeze) on the allotted seat and can pay the processing fee from October 8 to 11, 2022. Aspirants will be required to report at the allotted colleges along with the online printout of allotment letter and fee receipt between October 8 and October 12, 2022.

"Candidates are advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person," COMEDK said in a statement. In case a candidate surrenders the seat by opting rejection and withdraws his allotment, his/her total fee will be refunded as applicable to the college and course allotted.

Earlier on October 4, the COMEDK has released the UGET 2022 mock allotment list and asked candidates to make changes/edit preferences in the choice filling form between October 4 and 6, 2022. The candidates had been allowed to verify the mock allotment and can edit, reorder, delete or add preferences.

