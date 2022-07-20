COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Dates, List Of Documents Required

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has commenced the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration. Candidates who have qualified in COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 for admission to Engineering courses are eligible to appear in the counselling process. Candidates have to register online for COMEDK counselling process from the official website -- comedk.org. The registration for counselling and document uploading process started on July 19 and will continue till August 12, 2022.

Eligible candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000. The round 1 choice filling process will be held between August 22 and August 24, 2022. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment list will release on August 26. While the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 30, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Dates

Events Dates Counselling registration and document uploading process July 19 to August 12, 2022 (upto 3 pm) Document verification completion August 18, 2022 Start date for round 1 choice filling August 22 to 24, 2022 (upto 5 pm) COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment August 26, 2022 Provision to change or edit preferences in choice filling August 26 to 28, 2022 (upto 8 pm) COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result August 30, 2022 Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and online fee payment August 30 to September 2, 2022 Reporting at allotted Colleges along with a print out of allotment letter and fee receipt August 30 to September 5, 2022 Surrender facility for seat accepted during Round 1 August 30 to September 6, 2022 (upto 1 pm)

List Of Documents Required

COMEDK Engineering entrance exam rank card 2022

Candidate original ID proof

Date of birth proof of candidate

PUC or Class 12 or equivalent marks card

Caste certificate

Domicile certificate

Steps For COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Registration