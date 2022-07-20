  • Home
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Dates, List Of Documents Required

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has commenced the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 20, 2022 5:41 pm IST

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling
New Delhi:

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has commenced the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration. Candidates who have qualified in COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 for admission to Engineering courses are eligible to appear in the counselling process. Candidates have to register online for COMEDK counselling process from the official website -- comedk.org. The registration for counselling and document uploading process started on July 19 and will continue till August 12, 2022.

Eligible candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000. The round 1 choice filling process will be held between August 22 and August 24, 2022. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment list will release on August 26. While the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 30, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Dates

Events

Dates

Counselling registration and document uploading process

July 19 to August 12, 2022 (upto 3 pm)

Document verification completion

August 18, 2022

Start date for round 1 choice filling

August 22 to 24, 2022 (upto 5 pm)

COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment

August 26, 2022

Provision to change or edit preferences in choice filling

August 26 to 28, 2022 (upto 8 pm)

COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result

August 30, 2022

Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and online fee payment

August 30 to September 2, 2022

Reporting at allotted Colleges along with a print out of allotment letter and fee receipt

August 30 to September 5, 2022

Surrender facility for seat accepted during Round 1

August 30 to September 6, 2022 (upto 1 pm)

List Of Documents Required

  • COMEDK Engineering entrance exam rank card 2022
  • Candidate original ID proof
  • Date of birth proof of candidate
  • PUC or Class 12 or equivalent marks card
  • Caste certificate
  • Domicile certificate

Steps For COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Registration

  1. Login to 'COMEDK application form' link on the official website -- www.comedk.org
  2. Click on the “Counselling Registration” tab and pay the counselling fee
  3. Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format
  4. Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
COMEDK UGET College Predictor
