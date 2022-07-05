COMEDK UGET 2022 College Predictor Launched; Know Admission Chances In Top Institutes

COMEDK UGET 2022 college predictor launched

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2022 result has been declared on July 5. Students who wish to know the list of colleges that will offer admission to them based on their COMEDK scores, can check the COMEDK UGET 2022 college predictor tool launched by Careers360. The COMEDK UGET exam 2022 was held on June 19 for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes in Karnataka.

The COMEDK college predictor tool by Careers360 can help to know college admission chances based on the candidate's seat type, caste, etc and exam result. "Moreover, with the help of COMEDK 2022 college predictor tool, you can find college reviews, ranking, placement details and cutoff to know about the college before finalising your preferences," the COMEDK UGET 2022 college predictor website read.

To predict the colleges through the COMEDK UGET college predictor 2022, candidates will be required to submit details such as rank obtained in the entrance exam and if a candidate belongs to Hyderabad-Karnataka Border Area / Christian / Tulu Minority.

How To Use COMEDK UGET college predictor 2022?

Open the CLAT college predictor

Enter COMEDK UGET 2022 rank and Hyd-Karnataka border area.

Click on the “Predict my scores” button.

What Will You Get After Using COMEDK College Predictor 2022?

Personalised report with top predicted government and private self-financed colleges delivered on mail.

Reviews, ranking, placement details and cutoff to know colleges before finalizing your preferences.

A complete list of colleges that offer admission based on the marks.

