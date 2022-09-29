COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling Process Begins Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply at comedk.org till October 2

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the choice filling process from today, September 29. The mock round choice filling process will begin on the website- comedk.org at 4 PM, the candidates can apply on the official website- comedk.org till October 2 (11:55 PM). The UGET 2022 mock allotment list will be announced on October 4.

To fill the UGET 2022 choice filling options online, students have to login on the website- comedk.org using the candidate's login credentials.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Steps To Fill Choice Filling Options

Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org Click on the 'Choice Filling' link Enter the log-in credentials Fill the choice filling application form and submit Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

COMEDK UGET result 2022 was earlier announced on July 5, the UGET exam conducted on June 18. COMEDK UGET 2022 is being conducted for admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.