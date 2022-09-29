COMEDK UGET 2022 Choice Filling Process Begins Today; Details Here

  • Home
COMEDK UGET 2022: The mock round choice filling process will begin on the website- comedk.org at 4 PM, the candidates can apply on the official website- comedk.org till October 2

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 29, 2022 12:57 pm IST

Apply at comedk.org till October 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com

COMEDK UGET 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will commence the choice filling process from today, September 29. The mock round choice filling process will begin on the website- comedk.org at 4 PM, the candidates can apply on the official website- comedk.org till October 2 (11:55 PM). The UGET 2022 mock allotment list will be announced on October 4.

To fill the UGET 2022 choice filling options online, students have to login on the website- comedk.org using the candidate's login credentials.

COMEDK UGET 2022: Steps To Fill Choice Filling Options

  1. Visit the COMEDK website- comedk.org
  2. Click on the 'Choice Filling' link
  3. Enter the log-in credentials
  4. Fill the choice filling application form and submit
  5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

COMEDK UGET result 2022 was earlier announced on July 5, the UGET exam conducted on June 18. COMEDK UGET 2022 is being conducted for admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.

