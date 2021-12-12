COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 1 seat allotment released

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 1 seat allotment 2021 today, December 12. Seat allotment for the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 ( COMEDK UGET 2021) Engineering and Architecture programmes is accessible at comedk.org. Candidates can pay fees for second round phase 1 seat allotment till December 13 (5 pm).

"Last Date to make Decision and Payment for Round2 Phase1 Engineering and Architecture Allotment (HKR/TULU/TELUGU Seats) is: 5:00 PM of 13 Dec 2021," reads a statement posted on COMEDK official website.

Candidates who accepted and upgraded or rejected and upgraded or participated in the first round of second phase of COMEDK 2021 counselling and were not allotted any seats are eligible to appear for the second round.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 1 and selected Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade OR Participated in Round 1 but was not allotted any seat in Round 1

How To Check COMEDK UGET 2021 Seat Allotment?

Go to the official website-- comedk.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the ‘Counselling details’ link

A new page will open

Click o the designated seat allotment link for Engineering and Architecture courses

COMEDK UGET seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Check and download the seat allotment letter