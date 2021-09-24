COMEDK UGET 2021 Result On September 26; When, Where, How To Download

  • Home
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be releasing the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET 2021) result on September 26 at 4 pm.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 2:49 pm IST

COMEDK will be releasing the UGET 2021 result on September 26
New Delhi:

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will be releasing the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2021 (UGET 2021) result on September 26 at 4 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website: comedk.org.

Students will be required to key in the asked credentials like application number and date of birth to access the results. UGET 2021 final answer key was released on the official website yesterday, September 24.

COMEDK UGET 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Visit the official website:

  • On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2021 result link

  • A new login page would open

  • Enter the asked credentials and login

  • COMEDK UGET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out for the future reference

The final rank list is based on the marks scored by the students in the UGET 2021. It is mandatory for the students to carry a hard copy of their rank card to the COMEDK UGET counselling center as it is one of the required documents. Candidates’ entry will not be entertained without a rank card. Also, results cum rank cards will not be sent through post; the students will be required to avail it through the online medium only.

COMEDK UGET 2021: Tie-Breaking Policy

In case two or more students get the same score, the tie-breaking procedure will be followed.

  • Higher percentile of Physics and Mathematics will be taken along

  • Higher percentile in Mathematics.

  • Higher percentile in Chemistry.

  • Student’s age will be considered and the student with elder age will be getting preference

