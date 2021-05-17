COMEDK UGET 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended

  • Home
The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for engineering programmes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 17, 2021 12:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has postponed COMEDK UGET 2021 for engineering programmes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation. COMEDK UGET 2021, which was scheduled to be held on June 20, has been deferred until further notice. The application deadline has been extended till July 15, 2021.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

In a notification released on Saturday, COMEDK said, “Through its notification dtd. 07.02.2021, COMEDK had announced that the COMEDK UGET – 2021 for Engineering courses will be conducted on Sunday the 20th June 2021. Subsequently, it had published a detailed Information Brochure on 19.03.2021 prescribing the eligibility criteria for the said entrance exam along with other rules and regulations. Now, due to the concerns arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, COMEDK has decided to postpone the examination scheduled to be held on 20.06.2021. New date of examination will be announced in due course.”

“In view of this, the last date for submission of completed application online is extended upto and inclusive of 15th July 2021. All other terms and conditions brought out in the Information Brochure dtd. 19.03.2021 will remain unchanged,” it added.

COMEDK 2021 Paper Pattern

The question paper will be available in English only. The three-hour-long exam will have a total of 180 questions for 180 marks. The paper will be divided into three sections-- Physics, Chemistry and Maths, and each section will have 60 questions. For every correct answer, one mark will be awarded, and there will be no negative marking for every wrong answer.

