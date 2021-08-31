  • Home
  • Education
  • COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link

COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) or admit card or hall ticket for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 12:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK UGET 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended
COMEDK 2021 Entrance Exam Syllabus Reduced; Check The Deleted Portions
Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK UGET) Mock Tests To Start From April 15
Karnataka Entrance Exams (COMEDK UGET, Uni-Gauge 2021) Registrations Begin Today
COMEDK UGET Exams On June 20; Registrations To Begin Soon
UGET Counselling 2020: COMEDK Announces Results For Third Round
COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link
COMEDK UGET 2021 admit card released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) or admit card or hall ticket for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021. Applicants can login to comedk.org to download the COMEDK UGET admit card 2021. The entrance exam is scheduled for September 14. Admit card has also been released for the COMEDK Uni-Gauge-E exam.

Recommended: Attempt COMEDK Free Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

Both UGET and Uni-Gauge are admission tests for undergraduate engineering programmes at participating institutes of Karnataka.

Unlike KCET, UGET is a national-level entrance that students from different states can take.

COMEDK holds UGET and Uni-Gauge as a combined exam. Earlier, the two exams were conducted separately. The difference between the two exams is the number of participating institutions.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination for admitting students to different programmes.

How To Download COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021

  1. Go to comedk.org.

  2. Login to the candidate portal.

  3. Click on the admission ticket download link.

  4. Download the PDF and take a printout.

For information on the entrance exams, candidates can contact helpline numbers – 7259266638, 7259866683 and 7259466698.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Ladakh: Schools Allowed To Reopen For Classes 6-8 In Kargil
Ladakh: Schools Allowed To Reopen For Classes 6-8 In Kargil
Karnataka Schools To Reopen On September 6 For Classes 6 To 8 Students: Reports
Karnataka Schools To Reopen On September 6 For Classes 6 To 8 Students: Reports
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States
Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States
DU Admission 2021: Today Is Last Day To Register For UG Courses
DU Admission 2021: Today Is Last Day To Register For UG Courses
KCET Results 2021 Date, Counselling: Latest Updates
KCET Results 2021 Date, Counselling: Latest Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................