COMEDK UGET 2021 Admit Card Released, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock COMEDK UGET 2021 admit card released (representational)

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) or admit card or hall ticket for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021. Applicants can login to comedk.org to download the COMEDK UGET admit card 2021. The entrance exam is scheduled for September 14. Admit card has also been released for the COMEDK Uni-Gauge-E exam.

Both UGET and Uni-Gauge are admission tests for undergraduate engineering programmes at participating institutes of Karnataka.

Unlike KCET, UGET is a national-level entrance that students from different states can take.

COMEDK holds UGET and Uni-Gauge as a combined exam. Earlier, the two exams were conducted separately. The difference between the two exams is the number of participating institutions.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination for admitting students to different programmes.

How To Download COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2021

Go to comedk.org. Login to the candidate portal. Click on the admission ticket download link. Download the PDF and take a printout.

For information on the entrance exams, candidates can contact helpline numbers – 7259266638, 7259866683 and 7259466698.