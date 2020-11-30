Image credit: comedk.org COMEDK UGET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced round 1 seat allotment result for UGET 2020 candidates. The results are available through candidates login on the official website, comedk.org. Candidates were allowed to apply for online for admission to the BTech programmes and choose their options till November 25 (4 pm). Selected candidates will have to confirm their choices on allotted seats and pay the counselling fee from 11am of November 30 to 12 pm of December 5, 2020.

Last date for reporting to allotted colleges, only for those candidates who accepted anAccept and freeze their options, is December 5.

Candidates will have to report along with online printout of allotment letter and fee receipt.

Check COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment result

Steps to check COMEDK round 1 allotment result 2020

Go to the official website, comedk.org

Click on “Engineering Login”

Enter your user ID, password and login

View COMEDK seat allotment result

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in the eligibility test.